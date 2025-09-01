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SDOW: UltraPro Short Dow30
SDOW exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.94 and at a high of 22.28.
Follow UltraPro Short Dow30 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SDOW News
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- DOG: Hedging ETF With Positive Drift
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Leveraged ETF Watchlist And Focus On SPXU History
- SDOW: Benefits And Risks Of The Leveraged Bear Dow Jones ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOW)
- Measuring UDOW’s Drift, And Leveraged ETF Watchlist
- The Shutdown Circus: Markets Care About Time, Not Theater (SPX)
- Leveraged ETF Drift Watch List And Focus On SQQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- DOG: Inverse Dow Jones ETF For Trading And Hedging (NYSEARCA:DOG)
- UDOW: Benefits And Risks Of The 3x Leveraged Dow Jones ETF (NYSEARCA:UDOW)
- Leveraged ETF Watchlist And SPUU's Ongoing Drift
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- Leveraged ETF Watchlist And Focus On SSO’s Decay (NYSEARCA:SSO)
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDOW stock price today?
UltraPro Short Dow30 stock is priced at 22.00 today. It trades within 21.94 - 22.28, yesterday's close was 22.16, and trading volume reached 3036. The live price chart of SDOW shows these updates.
Does UltraPro Short Dow30 stock pay dividends?
UltraPro Short Dow30 is currently valued at 22.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.76% and USD. View the chart live to track SDOW movements.
How to buy SDOW stock?
You can buy UltraPro Short Dow30 shares at the current price of 22.00. Orders are usually placed near 22.00 or 22.30, while 3036 and -0.54% show market activity. Follow SDOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDOW stock?
Investing in UltraPro Short Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 21.12 - 38.36 and current price 22.00. Many compare -5.50% and -29.60% before placing orders at 22.00 or 22.30. Explore the SDOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are UltraPro Short Dow30 stock highest prices?
The highest price of UltraPro Short Dow30 in the past year was 38.36. Within 21.12 - 38.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track UltraPro Short Dow30 performance using the live chart.
What are UltraPro Short Dow30 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW) over the year was 21.12. Comparing it with the current 22.00 and 21.12 - 38.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDOW stock split?
UltraPro Short Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.16, and -24.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.16
- Open
- 22.12
- Bid
- 22.00
- Ask
- 22.30
- Low
- 21.94
- High
- 22.28
- Volume
- 3.036 K
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- -5.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.60%
- Year Change
- -24.76%