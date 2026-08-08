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SDD: ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600
SDD exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.95 and at a high of 8.01.
Follow ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDD stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 stock is priced at 7.95 today. It trades within 7.95 - 8.01, yesterday's close was 7.94, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of SDD shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 is currently valued at 7.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.93% and USD. View the chart live to track SDD movements.
How to buy SDD stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 shares at the current price of 7.95. Orders are usually placed near 7.95 or 8.25, while 10 and -0.62% show market activity. Follow SDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDD stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 involves considering the yearly range 7.79 - 14.51 and current price 7.95. Many compare 1.02% and -26.66% before placing orders at 7.95 or 8.25. Explore the SDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 in the past year was 14.51. Within 7.79 - 14.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (SDD) over the year was 7.79. Comparing it with the current 7.95 and 7.79 - 14.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDD stock split?
ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.94, and -41.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.94
- Open
- 8.00
- Bid
- 7.95
- Ask
- 8.25
- Low
- 7.95
- High
- 8.01
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 1.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.66%
- Year Change
- -41.93%