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SCYB: Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF
SCYB exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.01 and at a high of 26.04.
Follow Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCYB News
- 3 High-Yield (At Least 6%) Bond ETFs for Passive Income Investors in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- 3 Best High-Yield (More than 6%) Bond ETFs for Investors to Buy in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- SCYB My Choice Among High Yield ETFs (NYSEARCA:SCYB)
- SCYB: Trouble Not Yet Boiling Over In High Yield (NYSEARCA:SCYB)
- JPHY: New Active Bond ETF With Strong Institutional Support (BATS:JPHY)
- SCYB: Cheapest High-Yield Bond ETF, But Not A Buy Right Now (NYSEARCA:SCYB)
- SCYB: An Ultra-Low-Cost High Yield ETF To Harvest Carry In A Stable-Price Scenario (NYSEARCA:SCYB)
- VGHY: Understanding Vanguard's Pivot Into Junk Bonds (BATS:VGHY)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCYB stock price today?
Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 26.02 today. It trades within 26.01 - 26.04, yesterday's close was 25.98, and trading volume reached 1107. The live price chart of SCYB shows these updates.
Does Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 26.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.81% and USD. View the chart live to track SCYB movements.
How to buy SCYB stock?
You can buy Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 26.02. Orders are usually placed near 26.02 or 26.32, while 1107 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow SCYB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCYB stock?
Investing in Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.70 - 26.55 and current price 26.02. Many compare 0.46% and -0.84% before placing orders at 26.02 or 26.32. Explore the SCYB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 26.55. Within 25.70 - 26.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) over the year was 25.70. Comparing it with the current 26.02 and 25.70 - 26.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCYB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCYB stock split?
Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.98, and -1.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.98
- Open
- 26.01
- Bid
- 26.02
- Ask
- 26.32
- Low
- 26.01
- High
- 26.04
- Volume
- 1.107 K
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.84%
- Year Change
- -1.81%