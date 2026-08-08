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SCPQ: Social Commerce Partners Corp
SCPQ exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.02 and at a high of 10.02.
Follow Social Commerce Partners Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCPQ stock price today?
Social Commerce Partners Corp stock is priced at 10.02 today. It trades within 10.02 - 10.02, yesterday's close was 10.00, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SCPQ shows these updates.
Does Social Commerce Partners Corp stock pay dividends?
Social Commerce Partners Corp is currently valued at 10.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.20% and USD. View the chart live to track SCPQ movements.
How to buy SCPQ stock?
You can buy Social Commerce Partners Corp shares at the current price of 10.02. Orders are usually placed near 10.02 or 10.32, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SCPQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCPQ stock?
Investing in Social Commerce Partners Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.85 - 10.04 and current price 10.02. Many compare 0.00% and 1.21% before placing orders at 10.02 or 10.32. Explore the SCPQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Social Commerce Partners Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Social Commerce Partners Corp in the past year was 10.04. Within 9.85 - 10.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Social Commerce Partners Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Social Commerce Partners Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Social Commerce Partners Corp (SCPQ) over the year was 9.85. Comparing it with the current 10.02 and 9.85 - 10.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCPQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCPQ stock split?
Social Commerce Partners Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.00, and 0.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.00
- Open
- 10.02
- Bid
- 10.02
- Ask
- 10.32
- Low
- 10.02
- High
- 10.02
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.21%
- Year Change
- 0.20%