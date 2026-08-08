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SCII: SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A
SCII exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.11 and at a high of 10.11.
Follow SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCII stock price today?
SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A stock is priced at 10.11 today. It trades within 10.11 - 10.11, yesterday's close was 10.10, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SCII shows these updates.
Does SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A stock pay dividends?
SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A is currently valued at 10.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.12% and USD. View the chart live to track SCII movements.
How to buy SCII stock?
You can buy SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A shares at the current price of 10.11. Orders are usually placed near 10.11 or 10.41, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SCII updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCII stock?
Investing in SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.90 - 10.11 and current price 10.11. Many compare 0.70% and 1.71% before placing orders at 10.11 or 10.41. Explore the SCII price chart live with daily changes.
What are SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A in the past year was 10.11. Within 9.90 - 10.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A (SCII) over the year was 9.90. Comparing it with the current 10.11 and 9.90 - 10.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCII moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCII stock split?
SC II Acquisition Corp - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.10, and 2.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.10
- Open
- 10.11
- Bid
- 10.11
- Ask
- 10.41
- Low
- 10.11
- High
- 10.11
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.71%
- Year Change
- 2.12%