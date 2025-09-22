QuotesSections
Currencies / SCHC
Back to US Stock Market

SCHC: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

50.66 USD 0.59 (1.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHC exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.46 and at a high of 50.70.

Follow Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCHC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SCHC stock price today?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 50.66 today. It trades within 50.46 - 50.70, yesterday's close was 50.07, and trading volume reached 467. The live price chart of SCHC shows these updates.

Does Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 50.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.54% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHC movements.

How to buy SCHC stock?

You can buy Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 50.66. Orders are usually placed near 50.66 or 50.96, while 467 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow SCHC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SCHC stock?

Investing in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.45 - 51.78 and current price 50.66. Many compare 4.17% and 0.00% before placing orders at 50.66 or 50.96. Explore the SCHC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 51.78. Within 43.45 - 51.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) over the year was 43.45. Comparing it with the current 50.66 and 43.45 - 51.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SCHC stock split?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.07, and 16.54% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.46 50.70
Year Range
43.45 51.78
Previous Close
50.07
Open
50.62
Bid
50.66
Ask
50.96
Low
50.46
High
50.70
Volume
467
Daily Change
1.18%
Month Change
4.17%
6 Months Change
0.00%
Year Change
16.54%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev