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SCHC: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF
SCHC exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.46 and at a high of 50.70.
Follow Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHC News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- SCZ: A Primer On This Foreign Developed Market Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Market Signals: Global Equities Face Higher Bar In 2026
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- VSS: A Highly Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHC stock price today?
Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 50.66 today. It trades within 50.46 - 50.70, yesterday's close was 50.07, and trading volume reached 467. The live price chart of SCHC shows these updates.
Does Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 50.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.54% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHC movements.
How to buy SCHC stock?
You can buy Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 50.66. Orders are usually placed near 50.66 or 50.96, while 467 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow SCHC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHC stock?
Investing in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.45 - 51.78 and current price 50.66. Many compare 4.17% and 0.00% before placing orders at 50.66 or 50.96. Explore the SCHC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 51.78. Within 43.45 - 51.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) over the year was 43.45. Comparing it with the current 50.66 and 43.45 - 51.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHC stock split?
Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.07, and 16.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.07
- Open
- 50.62
- Bid
- 50.66
- Ask
- 50.96
- Low
- 50.46
- High
- 50.70
- Volume
- 467
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 4.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- 16.54%