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SBU: Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF
SBU exchange rate has changed by -2.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.82 and at a high of 20.49.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SBU stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF stock is priced at 19.84 today. It trades within 19.82 - 20.49, yesterday's close was 20.33, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of SBU shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF is currently valued at 19.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.66% and USD. View the chart live to track SBU movements.
How to buy SBU stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF shares at the current price of 19.84. Orders are usually placed near 19.84 or 20.14, while 8 and -3.17% show market activity. Follow SBU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SBU stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.97 - 23.14 and current price 19.84. Many compare 0.81% and 16.02% before placing orders at 19.84 or 20.14. Explore the SBU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF in the past year was 23.14. Within 13.97 - 23.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF (SBU) over the year was 13.97. Comparing it with the current 19.84 and 13.97 - 23.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SBU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SBU stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long SBUX Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.33, and 28.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.33
- Open
- 20.49
- Bid
- 19.84
- Ask
- 20.14
- Low
- 19.82
- High
- 20.49
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -2.41%
- Month Change
- 0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.02%
- Year Change
- 28.66%