SBCWW

0.2100 USD 0.0001 (0.05%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SBCWW exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2049 and at a high of 0.2100.

Daily Range
0.2049 0.2100
Year Range
0.1000 0.3400
Previous Close
0.2099
Open
0.2049
Bid
0.2100
Ask
0.2130
Low
0.2049
High
0.2100
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
24.11%
6 Months Change
-12.50%
Year Change
56.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev