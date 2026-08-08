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RWEM: Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF
RWEM exchange rate has changed by -7.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.95 and at a high of 35.50.
Follow Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RWEM stock price today?
Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock is priced at 31.95 today. It trades within 31.95 - 35.50, yesterday's close was 34.41, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of RWEM shows these updates.
Does Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 31.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.16% and USD. View the chart live to track RWEM movements.
How to buy RWEM stock?
You can buy Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares at the current price of 31.95. Orders are usually placed near 31.95 or 32.25, while 3 and -10.00% show market activity. Follow RWEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RWEM stock?
Investing in Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.00 - 42.02 and current price 31.95. Many compare -15.88% and -1.08% before placing orders at 31.95 or 32.25. Explore the RWEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 42.02. Within 28.00 - 42.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF (RWEM) over the year was 28.00. Comparing it with the current 31.95 and 28.00 - 42.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RWEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RWEM stock split?
Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.41, and 8.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.41
- Open
- 35.50
- Bid
- 31.95
- Ask
- 32.25
- Low
- 31.95
- High
- 35.50
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -7.15%
- Month Change
- -15.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.08%
- Year Change
- 8.16%