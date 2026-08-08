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RSSL: Global X Russell 2000 ETF
RSSL exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 117.80 and at a high of 118.05.
Follow Global X Russell 2000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RSSL stock price today?
Global X Russell 2000 ETF stock is priced at 118.05 today. It trades within 117.80 - 118.05, yesterday's close was 117.70, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of RSSL shows these updates.
Does Global X Russell 2000 ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Russell 2000 ETF is currently valued at 118.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.19% and USD. View the chart live to track RSSL movements.
How to buy RSSL stock?
You can buy Global X Russell 2000 ETF shares at the current price of 118.05. Orders are usually placed near 118.05 or 118.35, while 3 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow RSSL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RSSL stock?
Investing in Global X Russell 2000 ETF involves considering the yearly range 94.61 - 118.51 and current price 118.05. Many compare 2.24% and 16.19% before placing orders at 118.05 or 118.35. Explore the RSSL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Russell 2000 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Russell 2000 ETF in the past year was 118.51. Within 94.61 - 118.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 117.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Russell 2000 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Russell 2000 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL) over the year was 94.61. Comparing it with the current 118.05 and 94.61 - 118.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSSL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RSSL stock split?
Global X Russell 2000 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 117.70, and 15.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 117.70
- Open
- 117.80
- Bid
- 118.05
- Ask
- 118.35
- Low
- 117.80
- High
- 118.05
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.19%
- Year Change
- 15.19%