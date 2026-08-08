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RSSB: Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF
RSSB exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.18 and at a high of 31.34.
Follow Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RSSB stock price today?
Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF stock is priced at 31.31 today. It trades within 31.18 - 31.34, yesterday's close was 30.96, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of RSSB shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF is currently valued at 31.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.86% and USD. View the chart live to track RSSB movements.
How to buy RSSB stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF shares at the current price of 31.31. Orders are usually placed near 31.31 or 31.61, while 113 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow RSSB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RSSB stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.30 - 31.44 and current price 31.31. Many compare 3.23% and 7.04% before placing orders at 31.31 or 31.61. Explore the RSSB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF in the past year was 31.44. Within 26.30 - 31.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF (RSSB) over the year was 26.30. Comparing it with the current 31.31 and 26.30 - 31.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSSB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RSSB stock split?
Tidal Trust II Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.96, and 6.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.96
- Open
- 31.27
- Bid
- 31.31
- Ask
- 31.61
- Low
- 31.18
- High
- 31.34
- Volume
- 113
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.04%
- Year Change
- 6.86%