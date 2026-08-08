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RSEE: Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit
RSEE exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.60 and at a high of 39.69.
Follow Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RSEE stock price today?
Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit stock is priced at 39.60 today. It trades within 39.60 - 39.69, yesterday's close was 39.31, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of RSEE shows these updates.
Does Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit stock pay dividends?
Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit is currently valued at 39.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.00% and USD. View the chart live to track RSEE movements.
How to buy RSEE stock?
You can buy Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit shares at the current price of 39.60. Orders are usually placed near 39.60 or 39.90, while 6 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow RSEE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RSEE stock?
Investing in Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit involves considering the yearly range 31.83 - 40.09 and current price 39.60. Many compare 3.37% and 10.58% before placing orders at 39.60 or 39.90. Explore the RSEE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit stock highest prices?
The highest price of Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit in the past year was 40.09. Within 31.83 - 40.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit performance using the live chart.
What are Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit (RSEE) over the year was 31.83. Comparing it with the current 39.60 and 31.83 - 40.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSEE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RSEE stock split?
Collaborative Investment Series Trust Rareview Systematic Equit has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.31, and 10.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.31
- Open
- 39.69
- Bid
- 39.60
- Ask
- 39.90
- Low
- 39.60
- High
- 39.69
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 3.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.58%
- Year Change
- 10.00%