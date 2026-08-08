- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RSBA: Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF
RSBA exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.76 and at a high of 20.87.
Follow Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RSBA stock price today?
Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF stock is priced at 20.79 today. It trades within 20.76 - 20.87, yesterday's close was 20.82, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of RSBA shows these updates.
Does Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF stock pay dividends?
Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF is currently valued at 20.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.52% and USD. View the chart live to track RSBA movements.
How to buy RSBA stock?
You can buy Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF shares at the current price of 20.79. Orders are usually placed near 20.79 or 21.09, while 23 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow RSBA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RSBA stock?
Investing in Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.55 - 21.16 and current price 20.79. Many compare 0.43% and -1.24% before placing orders at 20.79 or 21.09. Explore the RSBA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF in the past year was 21.16. Within 20.55 - 21.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF (RSBA) over the year was 20.55. Comparing it with the current 20.79 and 20.55 - 21.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RSBA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RSBA stock split?
Return Stacked(R) Bonds & Merger Arbitrage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.82, and -1.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.82
- Open
- 20.87
- Bid
- 20.79
- Ask
- 21.09
- Low
- 20.76
- High
- 20.87
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.24%
- Year Change
- -1.52%