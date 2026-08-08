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RPHS: Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF
RPHS exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.00 and at a high of 8.82.
Follow Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is RPHS stock price today?
Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF stock is priced at 8.79 today. It trades within 8.00 - 8.82, yesterday's close was 8.82, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of RPHS shows these updates.
Does Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF is currently valued at 8.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.06% and USD. View the chart live to track RPHS movements.
How to buy RPHS stock?
You can buy Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 8.79. Orders are usually placed near 8.79 or 9.09, while 11 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow RPHS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RPHS stock?
Investing in Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.00 - 10.97 and current price 8.79. Many compare -18.23% and -13.06% before placing orders at 8.79 or 9.09. Explore the RPHS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF in the past year was 10.97. Within 8.00 - 10.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF (RPHS) over the year was 8.00. Comparing it with the current 8.79 and 8.00 - 10.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RPHS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RPHS stock split?
Two Roads Shared Trust Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.82, and -13.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.82
- Open
- 8.82
- Bid
- 8.79
- Ask
- 9.09
- Low
- 8.00
- High
- 8.82
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- -18.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.06%
- Year Change
- -13.06%