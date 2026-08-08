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RPGL: Republic Power Group Ltd
RPGL exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.81 and at a high of 1.99.
Follow Republic Power Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RPGL stock price today?
Republic Power Group Ltd stock is priced at 1.95 today. It trades within 1.81 - 1.99, yesterday's close was 1.92, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of RPGL shows these updates.
Does Republic Power Group Ltd stock pay dividends?
Republic Power Group Ltd is currently valued at 1.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -53.57% and USD. View the chart live to track RPGL movements.
How to buy RPGL stock?
You can buy Republic Power Group Ltd shares at the current price of 1.95. Orders are usually placed near 1.95 or 2.25, while 76 and 7.14% show market activity. Follow RPGL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RPGL stock?
Investing in Republic Power Group Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.21 - 13.06 and current price 1.95. Many compare -1.52% and -22.62% before placing orders at 1.95 or 2.25. Explore the RPGL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Republic Power Group Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Republic Power Group Ltd in the past year was 13.06. Within 0.21 - 13.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Republic Power Group Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Republic Power Group Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Republic Power Group Ltd (RPGL) over the year was 0.21. Comparing it with the current 1.95 and 0.21 - 13.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RPGL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RPGL stock split?
Republic Power Group Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.92, and -53.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.92
- Open
- 1.82
- Bid
- 1.95
- Ask
- 2.25
- Low
- 1.81
- High
- 1.99
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- 1.56%
- Month Change
- -1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.62%
- Year Change
- -53.57%