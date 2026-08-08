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RPC: Ridgepost Capital, Inc.
RPC exchange rate has changed by 2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.54 and at a high of 9.05.
Follow Ridgepost Capital, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RPC stock price today?
Ridgepost Capital, Inc. stock is priced at 8.99 today. It trades within 8.54 - 9.05, yesterday's close was 8.81, and trading volume reached 923. The live price chart of RPC shows these updates.
Does Ridgepost Capital, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Ridgepost Capital, Inc. is currently valued at 8.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.08% and USD. View the chart live to track RPC movements.
How to buy RPC stock?
You can buy Ridgepost Capital, Inc. shares at the current price of 8.99. Orders are usually placed near 8.99 or 9.29, while 923 and 3.10% show market activity. Follow RPC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RPC stock?
Investing in Ridgepost Capital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 6.79 - 11.29 and current price 8.99. Many compare 1.70% and 13.08% before placing orders at 8.99 or 9.29. Explore the RPC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ridgepost Capital, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ridgepost Capital, Inc. in the past year was 11.29. Within 6.79 - 11.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ridgepost Capital, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Ridgepost Capital, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (RPC) over the year was 6.79. Comparing it with the current 8.99 and 6.79 - 11.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RPC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RPC stock split?
Ridgepost Capital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.81, and -19.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.81
- Open
- 8.72
- Bid
- 8.99
- Ask
- 9.29
- Low
- 8.54
- High
- 9.05
- Volume
- 923
- Daily Change
- 2.04%
- Month Change
- 1.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.08%
- Year Change
- -19.08%