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ROSC: Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF

57.33 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ROSC exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.11 and at a high of 57.33.

Follow Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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ROSC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ROSC stock price today?

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 57.33 today. It trades within 57.11 - 57.33, yesterday's close was 57.32, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of ROSC shows these updates.

Does Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.46% and USD. View the chart live to track ROSC movements.

How to buy ROSC stock?

You can buy Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 57.33. Orders are usually placed near 57.33 or 57.63, while 8 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow ROSC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ROSC stock?

Investing in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.00 - 57.33 and current price 57.33. Many compare 1.33% and 14.27% before placing orders at 57.33 or 57.63. Explore the ROSC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the past year was 57.33. Within 44.00 - 57.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) over the year was 44.00. Comparing it with the current 57.33 and 44.00 - 57.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ROSC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ROSC stock split?

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.32, and 27.46% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
57.11 57.33
Year Range
44.00 57.33
Previous Close
57.32
Open
57.11
Bid
57.33
Ask
57.63
Low
57.11
High
57.33
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
1.33%
6 Months Change
14.27%
Year Change
27.46%
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