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ROSC: Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF
ROSC exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.11 and at a high of 57.33.
Follow Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROSC News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- What's Going On With Garrett Motion Stock Friday? - Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX)
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ROSC stock price today?
Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 57.33 today. It trades within 57.11 - 57.33, yesterday's close was 57.32, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of ROSC shows these updates.
Does Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.46% and USD. View the chart live to track ROSC movements.
How to buy ROSC stock?
You can buy Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 57.33. Orders are usually placed near 57.33 or 57.63, while 8 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow ROSC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ROSC stock?
Investing in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.00 - 57.33 and current price 57.33. Many compare 1.33% and 14.27% before placing orders at 57.33 or 57.63. Explore the ROSC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the past year was 57.33. Within 44.00 - 57.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) over the year was 44.00. Comparing it with the current 57.33 and 44.00 - 57.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ROSC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ROSC stock split?
Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.32, and 27.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.32
- Open
- 57.11
- Bid
- 57.33
- Ask
- 57.63
- Low
- 57.11
- High
- 57.33
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.27%
- Year Change
- 27.46%