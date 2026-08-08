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RONB: Baron First Principles ETF
RONB exchange rate has changed by 7.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.14 and at a high of 23.27.
Follow Baron First Principles ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RONB stock price today?
Baron First Principles ETF stock is priced at 23.26 today. It trades within 22.14 - 23.27, yesterday's close was 21.66, and trading volume reached 413. The live price chart of RONB shows these updates.
Does Baron First Principles ETF stock pay dividends?
Baron First Principles ETF is currently valued at 23.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.66% and USD. View the chart live to track RONB movements.
How to buy RONB stock?
You can buy Baron First Principles ETF shares at the current price of 23.26. Orders are usually placed near 23.26 or 23.56, while 413 and 4.40% show market activity. Follow RONB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RONB stock?
Investing in Baron First Principles ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.79 - 26.73 and current price 23.26. Many compare 10.87% and -3.00% before placing orders at 23.26 or 23.56. Explore the RONB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Baron First Principles ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Baron First Principles ETF in the past year was 26.73. Within 20.79 - 26.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Baron First Principles ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Baron First Principles ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Baron First Principles ETF (RONB) over the year was 20.79. Comparing it with the current 23.26 and 20.79 - 26.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RONB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RONB stock split?
Baron First Principles ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.66, and -7.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.66
- Open
- 22.28
- Bid
- 23.26
- Ask
- 23.56
- Low
- 22.14
- High
- 23.27
- Volume
- 413
- Daily Change
- 7.39%
- Month Change
- 10.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.00%
- Year Change
- -7.66%