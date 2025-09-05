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RMT: Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc
RMT exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.10 and at a high of 14.29.
Follow Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RMT News
- RMT: Micro-Caps Are On Fire! Collect Income From The Growth (NYSE:RMT)
- RMT: Micro Caps With A 6% Yield, 12% Discount (NYSE:RMT)
- 7 Asset Classes Every Retirement Portfolio Should Consider (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- How To Find Funds That Beat The S&P 500 For Retirement
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust: What Worked… And What Didn’t In 2025
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust FY 2025 Commentary (RMT)
- RMT: An 8% Plus Yield, 12% Discount, And Exposure To Micro-Cap Equity Space (NYSE:RMT)
- RMT: 7% Yield, 11% Discount, Micro Caps Outperforming (NYSE:RMT)
- 4 Asset Management Fund Stocks Shine As Their Growth Rankings Jump This Week - Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG), Western Asset Investment (NYSE:PAI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RMT stock price today?
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc stock is priced at 14.22 today. It trades within 14.10 - 14.29, yesterday's close was 14.04, and trading volume reached 358. The live price chart of RMT shows these updates.
Does Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc stock pay dividends?
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc is currently valued at 14.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 40.93% and USD. View the chart live to track RMT movements.
How to buy RMT stock?
You can buy Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc shares at the current price of 14.22. Orders are usually placed near 14.22 or 14.52, while 358 and -0.49% show market activity. Follow RMT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RMT stock?
Investing in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc involves considering the yearly range 9.52 - 14.76 and current price 14.22. Many compare 3.19% and 17.33% before placing orders at 14.22 or 14.52. Explore the RMT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc in the past year was 14.76. Within 9.52 - 14.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc (RMT) over the year was 9.52. Comparing it with the current 14.22 and 9.52 - 14.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RMT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RMT stock split?
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.04, and 40.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.04
- Open
- 14.29
- Bid
- 14.22
- Ask
- 14.52
- Low
- 14.10
- High
- 14.29
- Volume
- 358
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- 3.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.33%
- Year Change
- 40.93%