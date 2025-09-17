QuotesSections
RMCOW: Royalty Management Holding Corporation - Warrant

0.0451 USD 0.0049 (9.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RMCOW exchange rate has changed by -9.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0451 and at a high of 0.0496.

Follow Royalty Management Holding Corporation - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0451 0.0496
Year Range
0.0100 0.0800
Previous Close
0.0500
Open
0.0451
Bid
0.0451
Ask
0.0481
Low
0.0451
High
0.0496
Volume
5
Daily Change
-9.80%
Month Change
-24.07%
6 Months Change
178.40%
Year Change
183.65%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev