- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RIOX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF
RIOX exchange rate has changed by -6.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.48 and at a high of 32.00.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RIOX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF stock is priced at 27.56 today. It trades within 27.48 - 32.00, yesterday's close was 29.46, and trading volume reached 184. The live price chart of RIOX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF is currently valued at 27.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 222.72% and USD. View the chart live to track RIOX movements.
How to buy RIOX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF shares at the current price of 27.56. Orders are usually placed near 27.56 or 27.86, while 184 and -13.82% show market activity. Follow RIOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RIOX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.40 - 72.96 and current price 27.56. Many compare 8.72% and 216.42% before placing orders at 27.56 or 27.86. Explore the RIOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF in the past year was 72.96. Within 6.40 - 72.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF (RIOX) over the year was 6.40. Comparing it with the current 27.56 and 6.40 - 72.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RIOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RIOX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.46, and 222.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.46
- Open
- 31.98
- Bid
- 27.56
- Ask
- 27.86
- Low
- 27.48
- High
- 32.00
- Volume
- 184
- Daily Change
- -6.45%
- Month Change
- 8.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 216.42%
- Year Change
- 222.72%