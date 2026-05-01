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RFEM: First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
RFEM exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.81 and at a high of 96.63.
Follow First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFEM News
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- Performance Insights - April 2026
- Asset Allocation Insights - March 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RFEM stock price today?
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 96.11 today. It trades within 95.81 - 96.63, yesterday's close was 95.70, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of RFEM shows these updates.
Does First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 96.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.21% and USD. View the chart live to track RFEM movements.
How to buy RFEM stock?
You can buy First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 96.11. Orders are usually placed near 96.11 or 96.41, while 35 and -0.54% show market activity. Follow RFEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFEM stock?
Investing in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.15 - 97.54 and current price 96.11. Many compare 3.17% and 10.75% before placing orders at 96.11 or 96.41. Explore the RFEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 97.54. Within 72.15 - 97.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 95.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) over the year was 72.15. Comparing it with the current 96.11 and 72.15 - 97.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFEM stock split?
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 95.70, and 33.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 95.70
- Open
- 96.63
- Bid
- 96.11
- Ask
- 96.41
- Low
- 95.81
- High
- 96.63
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 3.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.75%
- Year Change
- 33.21%