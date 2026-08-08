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RETL: Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF
RETL exchange rate has changed by 2.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.54 and at a high of 9.88.
Follow Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RETL stock price today?
Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF stock is priced at 9.82 today. It trades within 9.54 - 9.88, yesterday's close was 9.55, and trading volume reached 547. The live price chart of RETL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF is currently valued at 9.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.74% and USD. View the chart live to track RETL movements.
How to buy RETL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF shares at the current price of 9.82. Orders are usually placed near 9.82 or 10.12, while 547 and 2.61% show market activity. Follow RETL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RETL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.48 - 11.29 and current price 9.82. Many compare -1.01% and 9.11% before placing orders at 9.82 or 10.12. Explore the RETL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF in the past year was 11.29. Within 6.48 - 11.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (RETL) over the year was 6.48. Comparing it with the current 9.82 and 6.48 - 11.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RETL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RETL stock split?
Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.55, and 6.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.55
- Open
- 9.57
- Bid
- 9.82
- Ask
- 10.12
- Low
- 9.54
- High
- 9.88
- Volume
- 547
- Daily Change
- 2.83%
- Month Change
- -1.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.11%
- Year Change
- 6.74%