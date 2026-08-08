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RDTL: GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF
RDTL exchange rate has changed by 13.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.15 and at a high of 16.10.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RDTL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF stock is priced at 15.69 today. It trades within 14.15 - 16.10, yesterday's close was 13.77, and trading volume reached 853. The live price chart of RDTL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF is currently valued at 15.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.54% and USD. View the chart live to track RDTL movements.
How to buy RDTL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF shares at the current price of 15.69. Orders are usually placed near 15.69 or 15.99, while 853 and 10.88% show market activity. Follow RDTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RDTL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.89 - 29.30 and current price 15.69. Many compare 25.82% and -8.62% before placing orders at 15.69 or 15.99. Explore the RDTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF in the past year was 29.30. Within 10.89 - 29.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (RDTL) over the year was 10.89. Comparing it with the current 15.69 and 10.89 - 29.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RDTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RDTL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.77, and -14.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.77
- Open
- 14.15
- Bid
- 15.69
- Ask
- 15.99
- Low
- 14.15
- High
- 16.10
- Volume
- 853
- Daily Change
- 13.94%
- Month Change
- 25.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.62%
- Year Change
- -14.54%