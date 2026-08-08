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RCTR: First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF
RCTR exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.97 and at a high of 34.45.
Follow First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RCTR stock price today?
First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF stock is priced at 34.45 today. It trades within 33.97 - 34.45, yesterday's close was 33.91, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of RCTR shows these updates.
Does First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF is currently valued at 34.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.77% and USD. View the chart live to track RCTR movements.
How to buy RCTR stock?
You can buy First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF shares at the current price of 34.45. Orders are usually placed near 34.45 or 34.75, while 5 and 1.41% show market activity. Follow RCTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RCTR stock?
Investing in First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.70 - 39.51 and current price 34.45. Many compare 4.93% and -10.10% before placing orders at 34.45 or 34.75. Explore the RCTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF in the past year was 39.51. Within 29.70 - 39.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF (RCTR) over the year was 29.70. Comparing it with the current 34.45 and 29.70 - 39.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RCTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RCTR stock split?
First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.91, and 14.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.91
- Open
- 33.97
- Bid
- 34.45
- Ask
- 34.75
- Low
- 33.97
- High
- 34.45
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 1.59%
- Month Change
- 4.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.10%
- Year Change
- 14.77%