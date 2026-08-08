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RCAX: Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF
RCAX exchange rate has changed by 11.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.27 and at a high of 4.00.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RCAX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF stock is priced at 3.92 today. It trades within 3.27 - 4.00, yesterday's close was 3.52, and trading volume reached 334. The live price chart of RCAX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF is currently valued at 3.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -81.33% and USD. View the chart live to track RCAX movements.
How to buy RCAX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF shares at the current price of 3.92. Orders are usually placed near 3.92 or 4.22, while 334 and 17.72% show market activity. Follow RCAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RCAX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.15 - 31.62 and current price 3.92. Many compare 52.53% and -74.69% before placing orders at 3.92 or 4.22. Explore the RCAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF in the past year was 31.62. Within 2.15 - 31.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF (RCAX) over the year was 2.15. Comparing it with the current 3.92 and 2.15 - 31.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RCAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RCAX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2x Long RCAT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.52, and -81.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.52
- Open
- 3.33
- Bid
- 3.92
- Ask
- 4.22
- Low
- 3.27
- High
- 4.00
- Volume
- 334
- Daily Change
- 11.36%
- Month Change
- 52.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -74.69%
- Year Change
- -81.33%