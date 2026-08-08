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RB: ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF
RB exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.65 and at a high of 46.65.
Follow ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is RB stock price today?
ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF stock is priced at 46.65 today. It trades within 46.65 - 46.65, yesterday's close was 46.98, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of RB shows these updates.
Does ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF is currently valued at 46.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.16% and USD. View the chart live to track RB movements.
How to buy RB stock?
You can buy ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 46.65. Orders are usually placed near 46.65 or 46.95, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RB stock?
Investing in ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.51 - 47.00 and current price 46.65. Many compare -0.15% and 3.85% before placing orders at 46.65 or 46.95. Explore the RB price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF in the past year was 47.00. Within 40.51 - 47.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF (RB) over the year was 40.51. Comparing it with the current 46.65 and 40.51 - 47.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RB stock split?
ProShares Russell 2000 Dynamic Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.98, and 15.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.98
- Open
- 46.65
- Bid
- 46.65
- Ask
- 46.95
- Low
- 46.65
- High
- 46.65
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- -0.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.85%
- Year Change
- 15.16%