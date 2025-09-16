QuotesSections
Currencies / RAPP
RAPP

26.19 USD 1.46 (5.90%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RAPP exchange rate has changed by 5.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.43 and at a high of 26.50.

Daily Range
24.43 26.50
Year Range
6.43 42.20
Previous Close
24.73
Open
25.74
Bid
26.19
Ask
26.49
Low
24.43
High
26.50
Volume
3.451 K
Daily Change
5.90%
Month Change
47.97%
6 Months Change
163.48%
Year Change
26.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%