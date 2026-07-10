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QVAL: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
QVAL exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.85 and at a high of 60.42.
Follow Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QVAL News
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Wraps Up Best Week Since April With Record Close
- CDT Insider Sentiment July 2026 - The Market Is Asking Questions
- S&P 500 To 10,000 - Why, When, And How Stocks Get There
- Passive In Name Only: The Active Bet Within Your Equity Index
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- S&P 500's AI Run Has Momentum - But Not Much Margin For Error
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QVAL stock price today?
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock is priced at 60.36 today. It trades within 59.85 - 60.42, yesterday's close was 59.51, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of QVAL shows these updates.
Does Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF is currently valued at 60.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.16% and USD. View the chart live to track QVAL movements.
How to buy QVAL stock?
You can buy Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF shares at the current price of 60.36. Orders are usually placed near 60.36 or 60.66, while 27 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow QVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QVAL stock?
Investing in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.98 - 60.42 and current price 60.36. Many compare 2.74% and 13.67% before placing orders at 60.36 or 60.66. Explore the QVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the past year was 60.42. Within 44.98 - 60.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) over the year was 44.98. Comparing it with the current 60.36 and 44.98 - 60.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QVAL stock split?
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.51, and 33.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.51
- Open
- 59.86
- Bid
- 60.36
- Ask
- 60.66
- Low
- 59.85
- High
- 60.42
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- 2.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.67%
- Year Change
- 33.16%