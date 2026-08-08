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QUBX: Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF
QUBX exchange rate has changed by 8.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.15 and at a high of 8.97.
Follow Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QUBX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF stock is priced at 8.90 today. It trades within 8.15 - 8.97, yesterday's close was 8.19, and trading volume reached 220. The live price chart of QUBX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF is currently valued at 8.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -44.72% and USD. View the chart live to track QUBX movements.
How to buy QUBX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF shares at the current price of 8.90. Orders are usually placed near 8.90 or 9.20, while 220 and 5.70% show market activity. Follow QUBX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QUBX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.21 - 41.49 and current price 8.90. Many compare 27.87% and -22.78% before placing orders at 8.90 or 9.20. Explore the QUBX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF in the past year was 41.49. Within 4.21 - 41.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF (QUBX) over the year was 4.21. Comparing it with the current 8.90 and 4.21 - 41.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QUBX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QUBX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long QUBT Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.19, and -44.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.19
- Open
- 8.42
- Bid
- 8.90
- Ask
- 9.20
- Low
- 8.15
- High
- 8.97
- Volume
- 220
- Daily Change
- 8.67%
- Month Change
- 27.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.78%
- Year Change
- -44.72%