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QTOP: iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF
QTOP exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.46 and at a high of 37.87.
Follow iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QTOP stock price today?
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF stock is priced at 37.77 today. It trades within 37.46 - 37.87, yesterday's close was 37.46, and trading volume reached 374. The live price chart of QTOP shows these updates.
Does iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF is currently valued at 37.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.60% and USD. View the chart live to track QTOP movements.
How to buy QTOP stock?
You can buy iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF shares at the current price of 37.77. Orders are usually placed near 37.77 or 38.07, while 374 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow QTOP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTOP stock?
Investing in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.71 - 39.41 and current price 37.77. Many compare 5.47% and 22.59% before placing orders at 37.77 or 38.07. Explore the QTOP price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF in the past year was 39.41. Within 28.71 - 39.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) over the year was 28.71. Comparing it with the current 37.77 and 28.71 - 39.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTOP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTOP stock split?
iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.46, and 21.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.46
- Open
- 37.76
- Bid
- 37.77
- Ask
- 38.07
- Low
- 37.46
- High
- 37.87
- Volume
- 374
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 5.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.59%
- Year Change
- 21.60%