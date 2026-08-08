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QSU: Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF
QSU exchange rate has changed by 18.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.67 and at a high of 7.62.
Follow Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QSU stock price today?
Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF stock is priced at 7.52 today. It trades within 6.67 - 7.62, yesterday's close was 6.36, and trading volume reached 94. The live price chart of QSU shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF is currently valued at 7.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -59.48% and USD. View the chart live to track QSU movements.
How to buy QSU stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF shares at the current price of 7.52. Orders are usually placed near 7.52 or 7.82, while 94 and 12.74% show market activity. Follow QSU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QSU stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.11 - 24.44 and current price 7.52. Many compare 33.57% and 234.22% before placing orders at 7.52 or 7.82. Explore the QSU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF in the past year was 24.44. Within 2.11 - 24.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF (QSU) over the year was 2.11. Comparing it with the current 7.52 and 2.11 - 24.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QSU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QSU stock split?
Tidal Trust II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.36, and -59.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.36
- Open
- 6.67
- Bid
- 7.52
- Ask
- 7.82
- Low
- 6.67
- High
- 7.62
- Volume
- 94
- Daily Change
- 18.24%
- Month Change
- 33.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 234.22%
- Year Change
- -59.48%