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QQQI: NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

55.24 USD 0.49 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QQQI exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.86 and at a high of 55.27.

Follow NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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QQQI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QQQI stock price today?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock is priced at 55.24 today. It trades within 54.86 - 55.27, yesterday's close was 54.75, and trading volume reached 4111. The live price chart of QQQI shows these updates.

Does NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock pay dividends?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF is currently valued at 55.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.09% and USD. View the chart live to track QQQI movements.

How to buy QQQI stock?

You can buy NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF shares at the current price of 55.24. Orders are usually placed near 55.24 or 55.54, while 4111 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow QQQI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QQQI stock?

Investing in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.87 - 57.84 and current price 55.24. Many compare 4.09% and 6.66% before placing orders at 55.24 or 55.54. Explore the QQQI price chart live with daily changes.

What are NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the past year was 57.84. Within 47.87 - 57.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) over the year was 47.87. Comparing it with the current 55.24 and 47.87 - 57.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQQI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QQQI stock split?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.75, and 6.09% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
54.86 55.27
Year Range
47.87 57.84
Previous Close
54.75
Open
55.08
Bid
55.24
Ask
55.54
Low
54.86
High
55.27
Volume
4.111 K
Daily Change
0.89%
Month Change
4.09%
6 Months Change
6.66%
Year Change
6.09%
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