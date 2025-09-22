QuotesSections
QQQD: Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1

13.49 USD 0.16 (1.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QQQD exchange rate has changed by -1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.49 and at a high of 13.57.

Follow Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bear 1 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
13.49 13.57
Year Range
13.49 23.15
Previous Close
13.65
Open
13.56
Bid
13.49
Ask
13.79
Low
13.49
High
13.57
Volume
22
Daily Change
-1.17%
Month Change
-9.89%
6 Months Change
-32.18%
Year Change
-31.73%
