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QDTY: YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
QDTY exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.48 and at a high of 39.78.
Follow YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QDTY stock price today?
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock is priced at 39.78 today. It trades within 39.48 - 39.78, yesterday's close was 39.37, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of QDTY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is currently valued at 39.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.92% and USD. View the chart live to track QDTY movements.
How to buy QDTY stock?
You can buy YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 39.78. Orders are usually placed near 39.78 or 40.08, while 26 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow QDTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QDTY stock?
Investing in YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.36 - 43.99 and current price 39.78. Many compare 1.84% and -0.03% before placing orders at 39.78 or 40.08. Explore the QDTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the past year was 43.99. Within 36.36 - 43.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) over the year was 36.36. Comparing it with the current 39.78 and 36.36 - 43.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QDTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QDTY stock split?
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.37, and -1.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.37
- Open
- 39.63
- Bid
- 39.78
- Ask
- 40.08
- Low
- 39.48
- High
- 39.78
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 1.04%
- Month Change
- 1.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.03%
- Year Change
- -1.92%