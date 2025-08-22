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QDPL: Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF
QDPL exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.52 and at a high of 46.80.
Follow Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QDPL News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Undercovered Stocks: Power Solutions, Kraft Heinz, W. P. Carey, And More
- SPYI Vs. QDPL: The More Reliable Income Strategy Across Cycles (NYSEARCA:QDPL)
- 2 Reasons Why Today A Portfolio Needs A 4x On Dividends: The Case For QDPL (NYSEARCA:QDPL)
- QDPL: A Smart Way To Generate Regular Income From The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:QDPL)
- QDPL: Tax-Efficient Monthly Income Potential (NYSEARCA:QDPL)
- Time To Consider Value?
- FYEE Vs. SPYI In S&P 500 Enhanced Arena: Both Rated Hold (BATS:FYEE)
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Undercovered Dozen: Okta, Arbor Realty Trust, CVR Partners And More
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Pairing VOO And QDPL To Face Volatility And For Income (NYSEARCA:VOO)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QDPL stock price today?
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock is priced at 46.73 today. It trades within 46.52 - 46.80, yesterday's close was 46.56, and trading volume reached 223. The live price chart of QDPL shows these updates.
Does Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF is currently valued at 46.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.90% and USD. View the chart live to track QDPL movements.
How to buy QDPL stock?
You can buy Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF shares at the current price of 46.73. Orders are usually placed near 46.73 or 47.03, while 223 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow QDPL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QDPL stock?
Investing in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.12 - 46.95 and current price 46.73. Many compare 2.70% and 11.26% before placing orders at 46.73 or 47.03. Explore the QDPL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the past year was 46.95. Within 39.12 - 46.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) over the year was 39.12. Comparing it with the current 46.73 and 39.12 - 46.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QDPL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QDPL stock split?
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.56, and 15.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.56
- Open
- 46.61
- Bid
- 46.73
- Ask
- 47.03
- Low
- 46.52
- High
- 46.80
- Volume
- 223
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 2.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.26%
- Year Change
- 15.90%