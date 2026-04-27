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QDIV: Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF
QDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.89 and at a high of 40.10.
Follow Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QDIV News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- As Market Risks Rise, Buy QDIV (NYSEARCA:QDIV)
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- The S&P 500 Clocks A New Record High As Geopolitics Hold Index Back From Rising Higher
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QDIV stock price today?
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock is priced at 40.10 today. It trades within 39.89 - 40.10, yesterday's close was 40.01, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of QDIV shows these updates.
Does Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF is currently valued at 40.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.67% and USD. View the chart live to track QDIV movements.
How to buy QDIV stock?
You can buy Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 40.10. Orders are usually placed near 40.10 or 40.40, while 2 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow QDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QDIV stock?
Investing in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.67 - 40.43 and current price 40.10. Many compare 0.63% and 4.37% before placing orders at 40.10 or 40.40. Explore the QDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the past year was 40.43. Within 33.67 - 40.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) over the year was 33.67. Comparing it with the current 40.10 and 33.67 - 40.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QDIV stock split?
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.01, and 14.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.01
- Open
- 39.89
- Bid
- 40.10
- Ask
- 40.40
- Low
- 39.89
- High
- 40.10
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.37%
- Year Change
- 14.67%