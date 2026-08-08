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QCML: GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF
QCML exchange rate has changed by 9.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.75 and at a high of 15.72.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QCML stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock is priced at 15.71 today. It trades within 14.75 - 15.72, yesterday's close was 14.37, and trading volume reached 591. The live price chart of QCML shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF is currently valued at 15.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.02% and USD. View the chart live to track QCML movements.
How to buy QCML stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF shares at the current price of 15.71. Orders are usually placed near 15.71 or 16.01, while 591 and 5.58% show market activity. Follow QCML updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QCML stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.46 - 41.90 and current price 15.71. Many compare 29.19% and 18.75% before placing orders at 15.71 or 16.01. Explore the QCML price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF in the past year was 41.90. Within 10.46 - 41.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML) over the year was 10.46. Comparing it with the current 15.71 and 10.46 - 41.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QCML moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QCML stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.37, and 9.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.37
- Open
- 14.88
- Bid
- 15.71
- Ask
- 16.01
- Low
- 14.75
- High
- 15.72
- Volume
- 591
- Daily Change
- 9.32%
- Month Change
- 29.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.75%
- Year Change
- 9.02%