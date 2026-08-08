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QCMD: Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF
QCMD exchange rate has changed by -4.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.85 and at a high of 18.49.
Follow Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QCMD stock price today?
Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF stock is priced at 17.85 today. It trades within 17.85 - 18.49, yesterday's close was 18.60, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of QCMD shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF is currently valued at 17.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.97% and USD. View the chart live to track QCMD movements.
How to buy QCMD stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF shares at the current price of 17.85. Orders are usually placed near 17.85 or 18.15, while 16 and -3.46% show market activity. Follow QCMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QCMD stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.58 - 29.55 and current price 17.85. Many compare -13.60% and -34.23% before placing orders at 17.85 or 18.15. Explore the QCMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF in the past year was 29.55. Within 12.58 - 29.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF (QCMD) over the year was 12.58. Comparing it with the current 17.85 and 12.58 - 29.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QCMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QCMD stock split?
Direxion Daily QCOM Bear 1X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.60, and -24.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.60
- Open
- 18.49
- Bid
- 17.85
- Ask
- 18.15
- Low
- 17.85
- High
- 18.49
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -4.03%
- Month Change
- -13.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.23%
- Year Change
- -24.97%