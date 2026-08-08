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PYPG: Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF
PYPG exchange rate has changed by -2.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.10 and at a high of 9.46.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PYPG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF stock is priced at 9.18 today. It trades within 9.10 - 9.46, yesterday's close was 9.40, and trading volume reached 316. The live price chart of PYPG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF is currently valued at 9.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 82.87% and USD. View the chart live to track PYPG movements.
How to buy PYPG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF shares at the current price of 9.18. Orders are usually placed near 9.18 or 9.48, while 316 and -2.03% show market activity. Follow PYPG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PYPG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.51 - 9.46 and current price 9.18. Many compare 3.96% and 56.12% before placing orders at 9.18 or 9.48. Explore the PYPG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF in the past year was 9.46. Within 4.51 - 9.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF (PYPG) over the year was 4.51. Comparing it with the current 9.18 and 4.51 - 9.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PYPG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PYPG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.40, and 82.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.40
- Open
- 9.37
- Bid
- 9.18
- Ask
- 9.48
- Low
- 9.10
- High
- 9.46
- Volume
- 316
- Daily Change
- -2.34%
- Month Change
- 3.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 56.12%
- Year Change
- 82.87%