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PVI: Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF
PVI exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.83 and at a high of 24.83.
Follow Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PVI News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PVI stock price today?
Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF stock is priced at 24.83 today. It trades within 24.83 - 24.83, yesterday's close was 24.85, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PVI shows these updates.
Does Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF is currently valued at 24.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.40% and USD. View the chart live to track PVI movements.
How to buy PVI stock?
You can buy Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF shares at the current price of 24.83. Orders are usually placed near 24.83 or 25.13, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PVI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PVI stock?
Investing in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.62 - 24.98 and current price 24.83. Many compare 0.20% and 0.24% before placing orders at 24.83 or 25.13. Explore the PVI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF in the past year was 24.98. Within 24.62 - 24.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (PVI) over the year was 24.62. Comparing it with the current 24.83 and 24.62 - 24.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PVI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PVI stock split?
Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.85, and -0.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.85
- Open
- 24.83
- Bid
- 24.83
- Ask
- 25.13
- Low
- 24.83
- High
- 24.83
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.24%
- Year Change
- -0.40%