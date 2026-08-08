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PTRB: PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF
PTRB exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.95 and at a high of 41.02.
Follow PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTRB stock price today?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock is priced at 41.00 today. It trades within 40.95 - 41.02, yesterday's close was 40.92, and trading volume reached 135. The live price chart of PTRB shows these updates.
Does PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF is currently valued at 41.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.44% and USD. View the chart live to track PTRB movements.
How to buy PTRB stock?
You can buy PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF shares at the current price of 41.00. Orders are usually placed near 41.00 or 41.30, while 135 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow PTRB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTRB stock?
Investing in PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.67 - 42.73 and current price 41.00. Many compare 0.49% and -3.35% before placing orders at 41.00 or 41.30. Explore the PTRB price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the past year was 42.73. Within 40.67 - 42.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) over the year was 40.67. Comparing it with the current 41.00 and 40.67 - 42.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTRB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTRB stock split?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.92, and -3.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.92
- Open
- 41.02
- Bid
- 41.00
- Ask
- 41.30
- Low
- 40.95
- High
- 41.02
- Volume
- 135
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.35%
- Year Change
- -3.44%