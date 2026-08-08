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PTL: Inspire 500 ETF
PTL exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 286.83 and at a high of 289.65.
Follow Inspire 500 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTL stock price today?
Inspire 500 ETF stock is priced at 288.39 today. It trades within 286.83 - 289.65, yesterday's close was 286.16, and trading volume reached 80. The live price chart of PTL shows these updates.
Does Inspire 500 ETF stock pay dividends?
Inspire 500 ETF is currently valued at 288.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.12% and USD. View the chart live to track PTL movements.
How to buy PTL stock?
You can buy Inspire 500 ETF shares at the current price of 288.39. Orders are usually placed near 288.39 or 288.69, while 80 and -0.44% show market activity. Follow PTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTL stock?
Investing in Inspire 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 242.57 - 293.22 and current price 288.39. Many compare 3.59% and 10.51% before placing orders at 288.39 or 288.69. Explore the PTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Inspire 500 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Inspire 500 ETF in the past year was 293.22. Within 242.57 - 293.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 286.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Inspire 500 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Inspire 500 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) over the year was 242.57. Comparing it with the current 288.39 and 242.57 - 293.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTL stock split?
Inspire 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 286.16, and 10.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 286.16
- Open
- 289.65
- Bid
- 288.39
- Ask
- 288.69
- Low
- 286.83
- High
- 289.65
- Volume
- 80
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 3.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.51%
- Year Change
- 10.12%