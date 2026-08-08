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PTIR: GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF
PTIR exchange rate has changed by 20.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.15 and at a high of 18.58.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTIR stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF stock is priced at 18.49 today. It trades within 16.15 - 18.58, yesterday's close was 15.36, and trading volume reached 10291. The live price chart of PTIR shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF is currently valued at 18.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.22% and USD. View the chart live to track PTIR movements.
How to buy PTIR stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF shares at the current price of 18.49. Orders are usually placed near 18.49 or 18.79, while 10291 and 13.37% show market activity. Follow PTIR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTIR stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.84 - 40.78 and current price 18.49. Many compare 72.16% and 18.15% before placing orders at 18.49 or 18.79. Explore the PTIR price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the past year was 40.78. Within 7.84 - 40.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) over the year was 7.84. Comparing it with the current 18.49 and 7.84 - 40.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTIR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTIR stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.36, and -18.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.36
- Open
- 16.31
- Bid
- 18.49
- Ask
- 18.79
- Low
- 16.15
- High
- 18.58
- Volume
- 10.291 K
- Daily Change
- 20.38%
- Month Change
- 72.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.15%
- Year Change
- -18.22%