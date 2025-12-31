- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PSIL: AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
PSIL exchange rate has changed by 1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.10 and at a high of 25.69.
Follow AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSIL News
- Save This Psychedelic Stock Watchlist After Trump’s Latest Executive Order
- Why Is NRx Pharma Stock Gaining Monday? - NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)
- COMPASS Pathways Triumph In Hard To Treat Depression Ignites Investor Frenzy - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
- 2025 ETF Wrap-Up And What To Expect In 2026
- Best-Performing Active ETFs of 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSIL stock price today?
AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock is priced at 25.35 today. It trades within 25.10 - 25.69, yesterday's close was 25.01, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of PSIL shows these updates.
Does AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock pay dividends?
AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF is currently valued at 25.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 48.33% and USD. View the chart live to track PSIL movements.
How to buy PSIL stock?
You can buy AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF shares at the current price of 25.35. Orders are usually placed near 25.35 or 25.65, while 74 and -0.59% show market activity. Follow PSIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSIL stock?
Investing in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.84 - 25.69 and current price 25.35. Many compare 9.60% and 50.40% before placing orders at 25.35 or 25.65. Explore the PSIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the past year was 25.69. Within 15.84 - 25.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) over the year was 15.84. Comparing it with the current 25.35 and 15.84 - 25.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSIL stock split?
AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.01, and 48.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.01
- Open
- 25.50
- Bid
- 25.35
- Ask
- 25.65
- Low
- 25.10
- High
- 25.69
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- 1.36%
- Month Change
- 9.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 50.40%
- Year Change
- 48.33%