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PSFJ: Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF
PSFJ exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.87 and at a high of 35.98.
Follow Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSFJ News
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- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSFJ stock price today?
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock is priced at 35.95 today. It trades within 35.87 - 35.98, yesterday's close was 35.86, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of PSFJ shows these updates.
Does Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF is currently valued at 35.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.44% and USD. View the chart live to track PSFJ movements.
How to buy PSFJ stock?
You can buy Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF shares at the current price of 35.95. Orders are usually placed near 35.95 or 36.25, while 7 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow PSFJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSFJ stock?
Investing in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.65 - 35.98 and current price 35.95. Many compare 1.41% and 7.44% before placing orders at 35.95 or 36.25. Explore the PSFJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the past year was 35.98. Within 31.65 - 35.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) over the year was 31.65. Comparing it with the current 35.95 and 31.65 - 35.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSFJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSFJ stock split?
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.86, and 13.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.86
- Open
- 35.87
- Bid
- 35.95
- Ask
- 36.25
- Low
- 35.87
- High
- 35.98
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.44%
- Year Change
- 13.44%