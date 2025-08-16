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PSFD: Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF
PSFD exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.60 and at a high of 40.62.
Follow Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSFD stock price today?
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF stock is priced at 40.62 today. It trades within 40.60 - 40.62, yesterday's close was 40.63, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PSFD shows these updates.
Does Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF is currently valued at 40.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.01% and USD. View the chart live to track PSFD movements.
How to buy PSFD stock?
You can buy Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF shares at the current price of 40.62. Orders are usually placed near 40.62 or 40.92, while 2 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow PSFD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSFD stock?
Investing in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.62 - 40.63 and current price 40.62. Many compare 0.17% and 8.00% before placing orders at 40.62 or 40.92. Explore the PSFD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the past year was 40.63. Within 35.62 - 40.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) over the year was 35.62. Comparing it with the current 40.62 and 35.62 - 40.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSFD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSFD stock split?
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.63, and 14.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.63
- Open
- 40.60
- Bid
- 40.62
- Ask
- 40.92
- Low
- 40.60
- High
- 40.62
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.00%
- Year Change
- 14.01%