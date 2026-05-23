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PSCE: Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

57.22 USD 0.29 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSCE exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.31 and at a high of 57.68.

Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PSCE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSCE stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock is priced at 57.22 today. It trades within 56.31 - 57.68, yesterday's close was 56.93, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of PSCE shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF is currently valued at 57.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.22% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCE movements.

How to buy PSCE stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF shares at the current price of 57.22. Orders are usually placed near 57.22 or 57.52, while 26 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow PSCE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PSCE stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.40 - 65.02 and current price 57.22. Many compare 1.13% and 0.25% before placing orders at 57.22 or 57.52. Explore the PSCE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the past year was 65.02. Within 40.40 - 65.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE) over the year was 40.40. Comparing it with the current 57.22 and 40.40 - 65.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PSCE stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.93, and 37.22% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
56.31 57.68
Year Range
40.40 65.02
Previous Close
56.93
Open
56.94
Bid
57.22
Ask
57.52
Low
56.31
High
57.68
Volume
26
Daily Change
0.51%
Month Change
1.13%
6 Months Change
0.25%
Year Change
37.22%
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