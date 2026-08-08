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PRIF-PD: Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du
PRIF-PD exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.51 and at a high of 24.54.
Follow Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRIF-PD stock price today?
Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du stock is priced at 24.51 today. It trades within 24.51 - 24.54, yesterday's close was 24.53, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PRIF-PD shows these updates.
Does Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du stock pay dividends?
Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du is currently valued at 24.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.49% and USD. View the chart live to track PRIF-PD movements.
How to buy PRIF-PD stock?
You can buy Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du shares at the current price of 24.51. Orders are usually placed near 24.51 or 24.81, while 3 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow PRIF-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PRIF-PD stock?
Investing in Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du involves considering the yearly range 24.25 - 26.35 and current price 24.51. Many compare 0.16% and -0.77% before placing orders at 24.51 or 24.81. Explore the PRIF-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du stock highest prices?
The highest price of Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du in the past year was 26.35. Within 24.25 - 26.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du performance using the live chart.
What are Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du (PRIF-PD) over the year was 24.25. Comparing it with the current 24.51 and 24.25 - 26.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PRIF-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PRIF-PD stock split?
Priority Income Fund Inc 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock du has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.53, and 0.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.53
- Open
- 24.53
- Bid
- 24.51
- Ask
- 24.81
- Low
- 24.51
- High
- 24.54
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.77%
- Year Change
- 0.49%