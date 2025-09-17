QuotesSections
PRENW: Prenetics Global Limited - Warrant

0.0220 USD 0.0005 (2.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PRENW exchange rate has changed by -2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0205 and at a high of 0.0220.

Follow Prenetics Global Limited - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0205 0.0220
Year Range
0.0067 0.0695
Previous Close
0.0225
Open
0.0205
Bid
0.0220
Ask
0.0250
Low
0.0205
High
0.0220
Volume
5
Daily Change
-2.22%
Month Change
57.14%
6 Months Change
161.90%
Year Change
129.17%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev